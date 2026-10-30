Gandahar
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Gandahar | René Laloux | France | 1987 | 83 minutes | In French with English subtitles
In the final mind-bending science fiction feature by animation pioneer René Laloux (Fantastic Planet, Time Masters), a merciless army of automata attacks Gandahar, turning its peace-loving people to stone. Featuring stunningly surreal creatures and wondrously bizarre environments designed by renowned comic-book artist Caza, Gandahar is a visceral, visionary head-trip in which animation opens a gateway to the furthest reaches of the imagination. (Janus Films)
“Laced with twisty New Age musings on time, nature, progress, authoritarianism, and technology, René Laloux’s cinema delights in destabilizing our relationship with reality across the most unrecognizably alien planets ever committed to screen.” Eli Friedberg, Slant Magazine
This animated feature is not intended for children and contains mature themes.
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courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art