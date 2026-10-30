media release: Gandahar | René Laloux | France | 1987 | 83 minutes | In French with English subtitles

In the final mind-bending science fiction feature by animation pioneer René Laloux (Fantastic Planet, Time Masters), a merciless army of automata attacks Gandahar, turning its peace-loving people to stone. Featuring stunningly surreal creatures and wondrously bizarre environments designed by renowned comic-book artist Caza, Gandahar is a visceral, visionary head-trip in which animation opens a gateway to the furthest reaches of the imagination. (Janus Films)

“Laced with twisty New Age musings on time, nature, progress, authoritarianism, and technology, René Laloux’s cinema delights in destabilizing our relationship with reality across the most unrecognizably alien planets ever committed to screen.” Eli Friedberg, Slant Magazine

This animated feature is not intended for children and contains mature themes.