Gandy Dancer Festival

Main stage: No Name String Band 11 am, Art Stevenson & High Water 12:30 pm, Williamson Branch 2 pm, The High 48s 3:30 pm, Kevin Prater Band 5 pm, Chicken Wire Empire 6:30 pm. Only the main stage is ticket for admission. $10 in adv, $15 day of – discounts to veterans, students, and seniors (65+) with valid ID.

Second stage: Kids' activities/craft table, noon-3 pm, Train song sing-along 2 pm, Bluegrass jam with Barefoot Hollow 3 pm.

Downtown Mazomanie: Mini train rides,model train display & Dan Capps insect/butterfly exhibit noon-4 pm, Wild Rumpus hula hoopers & stilt walkers noon-2 pm.