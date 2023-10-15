Gangspil
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
media release: Gangspil will take you on an entertaining and varied journey through the traditions of Danish folk music. These lively musicians perform old dance tunes and songs from every corner of their Scandinavian home country, from rural islands like Læsø to the metropolis of Copenhagen, including a few of their own compositions. An unforgettable live experience spiced up with humor and stories from their many years on the road.
Info
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
Music