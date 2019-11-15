$12 (ages 18 & up).

press release: Hot on the heels of Chicago's Riot Fest, Ganser will release a new EP, You Must Be New Here, on November 8, coinciding with a Midwest tour. The EP is their first release following their debut Odd Talk, which received favorable coverage in The New York Times, Billboard, Stereogum, and other publications for its blend of post-punk, noise, and art rock. Working with longtime collaborator Brian Fox, they are now joined in co-production by Mia Clarke, previously of Electrelane.

Is there anything noble in the pursuit of getting by? The title track from You Must Be New Here is an argument for finding space for oneself amongst mistakes and perfectionism. Bargaining with reality with a heavy dose of magical thinking (“Buildings built on my best behavior”), bassist/vocalist Alicia Gaines constructs intentions only to “watch it all fall down” moments later over a stuttering rhythm section and winding guitars. Tenuous, wry acceptance and the fight for agency amidst chaos shows throughout YMBNH, the sound moving from grounded certainty to jagged, off-kilter angularity in “Act Natural.” “Motivational Speaking,” concludes the only way out is through with a series of instructions and observations. “Life cycles, Spin dry,” Nadia deadpans amidst the forward momentum of Brian Cundiff’s driving percussion and Charlie Landsman’s sharp guitar riffs.

“We keep saying this EP feels like a confectionery,” mentions Nadia Garofalo (keys, vocals), “which can be misunderstood in that a confection is often seen as lacking in nutritional value or substance. However, they can hold significant symbolism, seen as a more precious sustenance, celebratory, comforting or a show of gratitude. We assign moral weight to them and to ourselves for consuming them, ‘I’ve been so bad’ or ‘I shouldn’t.’”

Ganser can’t seem to calm down. “Consider this our confection we have made for you, presented under glass to please or torment. Either way we’d like you to consume it,” concludes Nadia Garofalo. “This is the closest we’ll have to fun,” laments the other three.