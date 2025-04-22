media release: OPN Architects, 301 N. Broom Street, Madison, is planning and administrating an Earth Day project for our office. On the afternoon of Earth Day, April 22, we will gather into small teams to create an installation to be displayed in our two fire engine doors to engage passersby.

The working title of the installation is Gaps in the Fabric.

One column of openings will include information about the installation, and the remaining seven columns will each be dedicated to a theme. Teams will be created and assigned to one theme/column, and on Earth Day, we will spend the afternoon designing and fabricating small vinyl window graphics to install in each opening, with completion planned for around 5 p.m.