press release: Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Road, will hold a Garage Sale on Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10, from 8am-4pm daily indoors in air conditioning comfort. We will also have a box lunch available both days served from 11am-2pm. If you have any questions, please contact the church office at 608-244-8486 or burkelutheran@att.net.

