media release: Garage Sale, Memorial UCC, 5705 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, August 18 -19, 8-3! Bake Sale and $5 Car Wash, August 19, 8-12

Memorial United Church of Christ, is holding their annual garage sale, Friday, August 18 – Saturday, August 19, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., both days. Saturday, we will also hold a $5 car wash and bake sale from 8 – 12.

Here’s just a sampling of the huge assortment of items for sale (all priced to sell!): Adult and kids' bikes including a Trek bike, drum set, robot, bread maker, Bose Surround Sound speakers antique dresser and chair, collectibles, lamps, games, toys, puzzles, household items, unique décor pieces, holiday décor, linens, jewelry, luggage, framed art, craft supplies, garden tools, kids' clothing (large assortment of boys from newborn to older), exercise and sports equipment, office supplies and furniture.

On Saturday, buy brownies, cookies, cupcakes, scones, breads, pies and other yummy baked goods at the bake sale, 8-12. Get your car washed for only $5, 8-12, while you shop the garage sale.

Proceeds benefit Memorial UCC church programming. 5705 Lacy Road, Fitchburg.