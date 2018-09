press release: September 21-22, 9AM-4PM, 801 Emerson St.

HUGE garage sale and fundraiser! LOTS of items!! Furniture, art, toys, clothes, a real Gucci purse, outdoor gear including 2 Thule kayak car racks, guitar stands, a great music stand, and so much more! This is our second annual garage sale fundraiser for the Open Door Zen Community. All proceeds go to our retreat scholarship fund. Buy cool stuff and help a good cause!