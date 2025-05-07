media release: Come support us through our Annual Garage Sale! Wednesday, May 7th - Friday, May 9th 2025 from 8 am - 5 pm; Saturday, May 10th from 8 -11 am

Shop a variety of housewares, lawn and garden items, tools, toys, small furniture, craft items, and more! Come on out to see all the awesome deals --- all proceeds support the park's historical preservation initiatives.

DONATIONS

After your spring cleaning this year, please consider donating some of those gently used items to the Schumacher garage sale. No clothing, electronics, or large furniture, please. Items can be dropped off at the park office or left in the hallway between May 1st and May 5th.

VOLUNTEERS

We're looking for volunteers to lend a hand during the garage sale to help with set up and with shifts during the sale itself. If you have any questions or would like to get involved, please email info@schumacherfarmpark.org or call the park office at (608) 849-4559.