RSVP for Garbage into Gold

press release: Susan Obry, certified master gardener and master composter, will teach about both basic and advanced composting techniques, uses, and tools that will help turn your yard trimmings and household waste into soil amendment “gold.” She will provide various tips and techniques that will help make your composting efforts efficient and effective. She will also explain how to successfully create compost over the winter, how to deal with common problems, and what to do with your "gold" once it's finished. Bring your questions and get advice from this expert. For adults and youth (ages 16 and up); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Tuesday, April 17, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 10

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-38