Garbage, Starcrawler

media release: Influential alternative rock band Garbage will embark on a 31-city tour across North America this fall in support of their anticipated eighth studio LP Let All That We Imagine Be The Light. “Happy Endings” will see stops at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, San Francisco’s The Warfield and more.

For over thirty years, Garbage’s powerful live show has captivated audiences and continues to inspire worldwide adoration. “Happy Endings” marks Garbage’s first extensive headline tour in the U.S. in almost ten years.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, set for release May 30, is the follow-up to 2021’s critically acclaimed No Gods No Masters, praised in The New York Times as a “thrumming mix of goth and orchestral pop.” According to Manson, the new album was forged out of the need to find an uplifting thread amidst the swell of chaos and extraordinary upheaval in the world.

Critical acclaim for Garbage’s live show:

“Manson is consistently captivating […] With tonight’s compelling, dynamic set, it feels

like they’ve cracked the secret to long-term wedded bliss.” - The Guardian

“...together they command one memorable pop melody after another as if nothing has

changed since 1995 in the best way possible." - Rolling Stone

Garbage consists of all four original band members: Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig. Over the 30 years since their inception in 1995, they have sold over 20 million albums. Their unique sound, songwriting and electric live performances have cultivated global admiration, chart success and critical acclaim. They are considered one of the most influential bands of their generation.