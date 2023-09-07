9/7-24, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 9/16 & 23.

media release: The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle

September 7-24 | Overture Center

Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray

This off-beat buddy comedy pairs essential workers from two different worlds in the shared cab of a New York City garbage truck. Danny’s a white, blue-collar mansplainer hiding a heart of gold. Marlowe’s a Black, Ivy League-educated newbie learning the ropes from her old-school partner. When they’re thrown together to pick up what the world has discarded, they discover there’s more that binds them than taking out the trash.

"A surprisingly humane and honest play that’s filled with as much laughter as it is drama...and reminds us that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. We learn that if given a tattered, grimy old volume of text and illustrations, and you take the time to examine it carefully, its value can exceed your imagination." - Chicago Theatre Review

Featuring Alys Dickerson and Danny Jones

Scenic Designer: Sarah Ross

Lighting Designer: Colin Gawronski

Costume Designer: Karen Brown-Latimore

Sound Designer/Composer: Brian Grimm

Props Master: Pam Miles

Technical Director: Tony Lyons

Stage Manager: Madison Tarchala

Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess