The Garbologists
Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
9/7-24, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 9/16 & 23.
media release: The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle
September 7-24 | Overture Center
Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray
This off-beat buddy comedy pairs essential workers from two different worlds in the shared cab of a New York City garbage truck. Danny’s a white, blue-collar mansplainer hiding a heart of gold. Marlowe’s a Black, Ivy League-educated newbie learning the ropes from her old-school partner. When they’re thrown together to pick up what the world has discarded, they discover there’s more that binds them than taking out the trash.
"A surprisingly humane and honest play that’s filled with as much laughter as it is drama...and reminds us that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. We learn that if given a tattered, grimy old volume of text and illustrations, and you take the time to examine it carefully, its value can exceed your imagination." - Chicago Theatre Review
Featuring Alys Dickerson and Danny Jones
Scenic Designer: Sarah Ross
Lighting Designer: Colin Gawronski
Costume Designer: Karen Brown-Latimore
Sound Designer/Composer: Brian Grimm
Props Master: Pam Miles
Technical Director: Tony Lyons
Stage Manager: Madison Tarchala
Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess