RSVP for Garden Alternatives to Lawns

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: See how Olbrich has replaced lawns and traditional perennial beds with sustainable, beautiful grass and sedge meadows – alone or planted with flowering herbaceous perennials and bulbs. Learn how you can include low-maintenance gravel gardens in your landscape as well. Instructor: Jeff Epping, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Thursday, July 11

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, July 3

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Environment, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
