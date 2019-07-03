RSVP for Garden Alternatives to Lawns

press release: See how Olbrich has replaced lawns and traditional perennial beds with sustainable, beautiful grass and sedge meadows – alone or planted with flowering herbaceous perennials and bulbs. Learn how you can include low-maintenance gravel gardens in your landscape as well. Instructor: Jeff Epping, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Thursday, July 11

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, July 3

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member