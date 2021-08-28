Garden Conservancy Open Days
to
courtesy The Garden Conservancy
Lake Hill House garden.
media release: Tour private gardens on Milwaukee's Northshore, Saturday, August 28, 2021, and Sunday, August 29, 2021,
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Locations: Bayside, River Hills, and Whitefish Bay
$10 per person per garden. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission.
Tickets are limited. Must be purchased in advance from The Garden Conservancy website: https://www.gardenconservancy.
Rarely- seen private gardens open to the public - four on Saturday, August 28, and three on Sunday, August 29. A Garden Conservancy Open Days event. Complete information about each garden and ticket purchases are available through The Garden Conservancy website: https://www.gardenconservancy.
The Garden Conservancy, supported by the Milwaukee Art Museum Garden Club, offers these tours. Each garden highlights the art of landscape design. The Stein Garden includes a woodland, rose, and “secret” garden. Gardens at Lake Hill House feature a historic home, shade, sun, and vegetable gardens and dramatic lake views. Rosebrock Garden is nature friendly. Designed on two levels, it features native plants, rare plants a water feature, and a meadow. The Selig Garden has a watercourse and modern sculpture set in landscapes that enhance and complement each piece. Docents will be on-site to enrich the sculpture viewing experience.