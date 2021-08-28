× Expand courtesy The Garden Conservancy Lake Hill House garden.

media release: Tour private gardens on Milwaukee's Northshore, Saturday, August 28, 2021, and Sunday, August 29, 2021,

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Locations: Bayside, River Hills, and Whitefish Bay

$10 per person per garden. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

Tickets are limited. Must be purchased in advance from The Garden Conservancy website: https://www.gardenconservancy. org/open-days /garden-directory. Enter Wisconsin in the search bar for complete information.

Rarely- seen private gardens open to the public - four on Saturday, August 28, and three on Sunday, August 29. A Garden Conservancy Open Days event. Complete information about each garden and ticket purchases are available through The Garden Conservancy website: https://www.gardenconservancy. org/open-days /garden-directory. Enter Wisconsin in the search bar for complete information.

The Garden Conservancy, supported by the Milwaukee Art Museum Garden Club, offers these tours. Each garden highlights the art of landscape design. The Stein Garden includes a woodland, rose, and “secret” garden. Gardens at Lake Hill House feature a historic home, shade, sun, and vegetable gardens and dramatic lake views. Rosebrock Garden is nature friendly. Designed on two levels, it features native plants, rare plants a water feature, and a meadow. The Selig Garden has a watercourse and modern sculpture set in landscapes that enhance and complement each piece. Docents will be on-site to enrich the sculpture viewing experience.