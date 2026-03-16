RSVP for Garden Gathering

media release; As Madison transitions into spring, Slow Food UW and Les Dames Greater Madison Chapter are thrilled to invite you to our Garden Gathering Fundraiser—an afternoon rooted in community, conversation, and a shared commitment to local food justice.

This spring gala brings together students, community members, farmers, chefs, and food leaders to celebrate Madison’s vibrant local food system while investing in its future.

Want to get involved? You can support the Garden Gathering by purchasing a ticket, donating an auction item, making a general donation, or contributing food and drinks for the event.

Garden Gathering is a collaborative fundraising gala featuring thoughtfully curated small bites by Slow Food UW, seasonal drinks, guest speakers from the local food community, and a silent auction highlighting local goods.

Food justice begins locally, but its impact reaches far beyond our plates. By supporting the Garden Gathering Fundraiser, you’re helping build sustainable infrastructure for education, advocacy, and community engagement that connects Madison’s food system to a global movement.

This is more than a fundraiser.

It’s an investment in people, partnerships, and the future of local food.

What We’re Fundraising For

Proceeds from the Garden Gathering will help launch a new Outreach Branch within Slow Food UW, dedicated to expanding our impact beyond campus.

This branch will:

Plan one large-scale community event each semester

Organize at least two guest speaker events

Lead at least one volunteer-based service event

Maintain partnerships with three or more local farmers or vendors

This investment ensures Slow Food UW can deepen relationships, elevate education, and create consistent opportunities for community connection around food justice and sustainability.

Share this: