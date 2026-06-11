Garden Mocktails

media release: Learn how to make flavorful NA beverages from fruits and other botanicals. Make a vinegar shrub and simple syrup.

Join us in Allen Centennial Garden, as we meet herbs and other plants used for making craft mocktails! Bring your herb and spice questions and learn how to grow a variety of plants useful for making fun drinks—many are also used in the kitchen or as teas and medicine. We’ll provide a demonstration and then break out into groups to make four plant infused mocktails. BYOCup or mug for tasting. Cheers! Designed for those 18+. $40.