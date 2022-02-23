RSVP for The Garden of the Future: Reimagining the American Yard

press release: As a leading voice in ecological landscape design, Thomas Rainer will share how plants fit together in nature and how to use this knowledge to create gardens that are more satisfying, more resilient, and less work.

Thomas Rainer is a registered landscape architect, teacher, and author living in Arlington, Virginia. A leading voice in ecological landscape design, Thomas has designed landscapes for the U.S. Capitol grounds, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, and The New York Botanical Garden, as well as over 100 gardens from Maine to Florida. Thomas is a specialist in applying innovative planting concepts to create ecologically-functional designed landscapes.

7 pm, Feb. 24.

Reimagining Beauty: Imagine looking beyond initial aesthetics to assess a garden’s beauty. What if our valuation of beauty included a garden’s ability to support the broader ecosystem? Through working with nature and looking closer at the plant communities, animal communities, and soil organisms in our gardens, we can strengthen biodiversity and increase local ecosystem productivity. Let’s reimagine beauty together. Join us for a 5-part virtual lecture series to learn how inspiring professionals in the gardening community continue to push the bounds of beauty.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

$12 - Olbrich Members; $15 - General Public. Register by the prior day.