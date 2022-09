media release: On Sunday September 11, we are celebrating our annual Madison garden party from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the Warren Dailey Cabin, Firemen’s Park, in Maple Bluff. This year's Garden Party is hosted by Gary Goyke and Nancy Rottier, and is a great way to lear about the work that Fair Wisconsin does every day to ensure that Wisconsin is a fair and equitable place for all.