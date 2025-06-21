Garden Propagation

media release: Join Kitchen Gardener, Abbie Lehman, in the Kitchen Garden at Taliesin to learn all about the power of propagation and how it can help you share and extend the life of your garden bounty!

Beginning with the basics of plant biology and seed anatomy, learn how to best propagate different plants in the garden. We will cover tips for sexual propagation from seed-pollination, fertilization, scarification, stratification, seed starting, and seed saving. We will then learn common and easy methods of asexual propagation - cutting, division, and layering. Finally, we will discuss various natural plant growth and rooting hormone alternatives to make your propagation even more successful! Each student will learn how to properly start a cutting from the Kitchen Garden and will be encouraged to experiment with various plant hormone alternatives.

Participants will go home with a genetic clone of a plant grown right on the Taliesin estate!

What's included

The class and a take home plant of your own!

Adults (18 & up): $45 per person

Youth (8-17): $45 per person

Check-in at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Rd C, Spring Green, WI 53588. Please check in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the event. The Welsh Hills Trail begins at the top of the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center parking lot.

