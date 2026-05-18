Garden-Scale Growers How-To

media release: Join Midwest Linen Revival's Leslie Schroeder to visit flax growing in the OM Gardens and learn about the agronomic essentials of growing flax at an artisanal scale.

This field visit requires some walking. We'll meet along the street fronting edge of the community gardens by the fruit trees and make our way together to the OM field at the back of the property. Come dressed for weather and consider bringing water if it's hot!

Location: Rooted Troy Community Gardens, 502 Troy Drive. Madison, WI 53704

Parking: there is road construction in the area, on-street parking is available but may best found on adjacent side streets.