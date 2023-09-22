media release: Join us for a delightful evening at Hope & A Future! Our Garden to Table Dinner event celebrates the joy of fresh, locally grown food. Located at 1115 South High Point Road in Madison, WI, USA, this in-person gathering promises an unforgettable experience. With a dessert silent auction and wine pull before dinner, presentation on our expansion plans & capital campaign, and live music by Gaines & Wagoner, you don't want to miss this!