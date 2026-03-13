RSVP for Garden Tour

media release: Enjoy a tour of Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ magnolia collection with garden curator David Stevens. 1 pm, 4/18. RSVP by 4/14.

Celebrate the return of spring on a flower-filled stroll through Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ dazzling collection of 110 magnolia trees. Tour led by David Stevens, garden curator and Magnolia Society International board member. Due to the popularity of this event, free registration through Eventbrite is required by April 14: uw-madison-arboretum.eventbrite.com. Meet at the Visitor Center.