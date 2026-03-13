RSVP for Garden Tour

media release: Join David Stevens, garden curator, to explore and learn about the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens lilac collection. 1 pm, 5/2. RSVP by 4/28.

Established in 1935, the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ lilac collection is the third largest in the country. Join David Stevens, garden curator, to explore lilac history, lore, culture, and color. Due to the popularity of this event, free registration through Eventbrite is required by April 28: uw-madison-arboretum.eventbrite.com. Meet at the Visitor Center.