Longenecker Gardens Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: David Stevens, garden curator, will explore the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ pinetum, the largest and most diverse conifer collection in the state. Located on a glacial drumlin, the collection presents a diverse array of conifers from around the world. Meet at the Visitor Center.
