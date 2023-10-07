Longenecker Gardens Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: David Stevens, garden curator, will explore the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens’ pinetum, the largest and most diverse conifer collection in the state. Located on a glacial drumlin, the collection presents a diverse array of conifers from around the world. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info

Environment, Home & Garden
608-263-7888
