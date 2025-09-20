Garden Wall Bookshop Grand Opening

media release: A new and unique independent bookstore is opening in heart of Verona. Garden Wall Bookshop is taking the place of Kismet Books at 101 N Main Street, Verona. To celebrate, Garden Wall is hosting a two-day Grand Opening event on September 20 and 21. In addition to its curated selection of books, the store features handmade gifts created by over 40 local Madison -area artisans.

The weekend activities, with extended hours, will include a special children’s storytime, artist demonstrations, food trucks, giveaways, Telsaan Tea pop-up on Saturday.

A special author event featuring USA Today best-selling authors Annelise Ryan and award-winning writer Christine DeSmet will be held on Saturday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at ART House 360 in Verona. Annelise Ryan is known for her mystery and suspense books including the Mattie Winston mystery series and A Monster Hunter mystery series, which includes A Death in Door County, Death in the Dark Woods, Beast of the Northwoods and more. Christine DeSmet is the author of the bestselling Fudge Shop mystery series, which includes First-Degree Fudge, Hot Fudge Frame-Up, and Five-Alarm Fudge, along with the popular novella series called Mischief in the Moonstone. This is a free event, but tickets are limited and required. They are available at www.GardenWallBookshop.com.

About the Company

A “spectacular creation” built in 1848, the year Wisconsin became a state!, The Matt’s House was said to have drawn visitors from the surrounding area back in the day just as it does today. 177 years later the Matt’s home still stands on the northeast corner of Verona’s main intersection and is home to Garden Wall Bookshop. Suzi Arnston and Melissa Arnston -Choudhury, a mother and daughter duo, purchased Kismet Books in March of 2025. They have been working hard to bring new life to this unique bookshop and historic building. One step inside the old house and you will be welcomed into what an independent bookstore is supposed to be. Packed with books for all ages, trinkets, and a variety of items from local artists, the store has something for everyone.

You’ll also want to sign up for their newsletter as the store is known for having children’s reading times, local and nationally acclaimed authors for readings and signings, and book clubs meeting on comfortable chairs and sofas. You can learn more about Garden Wall Bookshop by visiting their website at www.gardenwallbookshop.com.