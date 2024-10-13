RSVP for Gardening for Hummingbirds

media release: Friends of the Arboretum Luncheon-Lecture Series, 11:30 am, Oct. 23.

Presented by: Michael & Kathi Rock. Hummingbird gardening has been Michael and Kathi’s passion for over 20 years.

Learn how to create a sanctuary for the Ruby-Throated hummingbird in your own backyard. Through the use of perennial and annual plants, wildflowers, shrubs, trees, water features, and hummingbird feeders, you can discover the magic and excitement of hummingbirds!

A buffet lunch is followed by the educational presentation. Each lecture costs $45.This popular series fills up quickly, so register as soon as you can. Registration closes Oct. 13. Online registration is faster. Prefer to download a pdf to send a check? Click here. If registering by mail, please be sure the registration form and payment arrive by the registration date.

If you are purchasing more than one ticket, please provide the names of all attendees, if known. A registration confirmation will be sent to you by email or mail. If a program you request is full, you will be contacted promptly. Reservations are transferable. If you give away your reservation, please send an email to staff@foamadison.org or call us at 608-890-2555 and let us know the name of the attendee. You also may cancel a reservation and request a refund at least 2 weeks ahead of the event. If you are unable to attend, please let us know, as there may be others on a waiting list.