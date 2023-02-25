Gardening for the Seasons: Lessons from Lurie Garden

press release: Once again, the Friends of Allen Centennial are hosting a winter class series in January and February. Find more information and register for one class or many here. Classes are $15. (As always, registration is free for Friends members. However, the registration password has changed. Please email uwacgfriends@gmail.com with any questions.)

Feb. 25:Using Lurie Garden as a model, we will explore choosing the “right plant, for the right place”, perennials for every season, designing with native plants, mindful watering, and best practices for cutting back your garden for wildlife and insects. The high diversity and concentration of plants makes Lurie a leader in plant selection, management, and ecologically sensitive maintenance practices. With a few simple adjustments to way we garden, a beautifully designed space that considers sustainability and ecology is within everyone’s reach.

Kathryn Deery the head horticulturist of Lurie Garden in Millennium Park, Chicago, is passionate about the vital role public gardens play in communities. Her goal is to maintain the design integrity of Lurie Garden while facilitating the garden's adaptation and evolution. She previously held positions in horticulture and public programming at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Prior to that, she worked in habitat restoration with the Golden Gate Parks Conservancy and served as a Conservation Corps North Bay AmeriCorps member.