Gardening to the Max: Maximalist Gardening

media release: In this program, Teresa Woodard, author of Garden to the Max, will share an overview of the maximalist style, including design tips using maximalist garden examples from her new book. She will then be joined by local maximalist Dale Sievert to talk about his moss wonderland in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He has amassed over 40 species and uses them to creatively cover tree stumps, line stone walls, and fill his Japanese garden. His love for moss is contagious, and it’s this focus on one plant type that brings an element of obsessive joy to his design, something he’d love to show attendees how to harness in their own gardens as well.

Teresa Woodard is a writer and field editor for regional and national consumer magazines and their digital outlets. She is contributing garden editor at Midwest Living magazine, and a Timber Press author of Garden to the Max (March 2025), co-author of American Roots: Reimagining Our Home Gardens (2022) and another garden book (2026).

Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome!