media release; Think spring as we learn about easy steps to support birds and native bees in our natural spaces. Spring blooms for bees also provide food for birds. Bee and pollinator gardens provide a good start with perennial native plants.

In this keynote presentation by Jennifer Lazewski, you will learn about some of the strategies for creating space for or replacing existing gardens with native wildlife gardens. Build up your habitat and expand the birds you see (including some colorful favorites) by adding native trees and shrubs to feed and shelter birds. Double your fun by investing in a more natural habitat for all!

In addition, hear quick overviews by Naomi Hadley (Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin) about the Great Wisconsin Birdathon, running from April 15-June 15; Brenna Marsicek (Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance) about window collisions and the Bird Collision Corps; and Lisa Gaumnitz (SOS Save Our Songbirds) about how coffee and chocolate can save bird habitat in the tropics.

This is a hybrid event, with an option to attend in person at the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras building (1118 E. Washington Ave., Madison) and online (Zoom). Register here: https://swibirds.org/all-events/2026/4/8/gardening-for-winged-wonders

This event is co-hosted by Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, SOS Save Our Songbirds., and Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.