media release: Please join Sugar River Gardeners of Verona for a talk by UW Extension Agent Lisa Johnson for a talk entitled: ‘Gardening With Climate Change in Mind: Trends, Challenges and Adaptive Strategies’.

Where: Verona Public Library Meeting Room, 500 Silent St., Verona, WI from 6:30pm-7:30pm on Thursday, January 11, 2024. It is free to the public and all are welcome.