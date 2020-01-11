Gardening without Gravity
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Plants don’t need much to thrive: sunlight, water and some soil, but how do you garden on the International Space Station where even the air has to be shipped from the Earth and a watering can simply doesn’t work? We will discuss the challenges of growing plants in space and how this environment offers unique insight into both how plants work and how they serve to promote well being, even when traveling at 17,500 miles per hour and 250 miles straight up.
About the speaker: Simon Gilroy has been a professor in the Department of Botany at the University of Wisconsin-Madis
$15 | Free for Friends of ACG Members and UW Students (with ID)