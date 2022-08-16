media release: GARDENS & COCKTAILS: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, William T. Evjue Rooftop Garden, Monona Terrace

4:30-6 PM – Garden Tour and Presentation

4-6 PM – Cash Bar

Free and open to the public, no registration required.

With more than 4,000 plants on display, our William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens cover over 68,000 square feet and include plantings of both native and non-native grasses and perennials selected for their beauty, resilience, and ecological function. Enjoy a refreshing beverage and learn about our garden’s history, Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s design process, and exciting plans for the future. Planted in drifts with showcased art sculptures, come see why our urban gardens and sprawling lake views make Monona Terrace a prime destination in downtown Madison.

About our Horticulturist:

Tony Gomez-Phillips is heading up the redesign of the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Monona Terrace. Prior to that Tony was a horticulturist at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in addition to running his viticulture and landscape design LLC. His varied experience in highly cultivated spaces like vineyards and formal gardens has served as a nice contrast to exploring new naturalized and ecologically diverse plantings in an urban setting. He feels a benefit of Frank Lloyd Wright’s strong organic architecture is the ability to pursue the “wildness” of the gardens and their interpretation of the site. He is grateful to be able to share our story with you.