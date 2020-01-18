Gardens Full of Life

press release: Native plant gardens are diverse, dynamic, and resilient. A native plant garden itself illustrates a local flora, appropriate plant placement, and seasonal change. Garden care demonstrates sustainable practices and broader environmental stewardship. Like the plant communities they represent, these gardens inspire questions and observations. Communicating effectively with a wider community about what we learn is challenging, yet significant.

Abo ut the speaker: Susan Carpenter’s professional training is in the fields of biology, plant ecology and science education. Since 2003, she has served as the Wisconsin Native Plant Gardener at the UW Arboretum, maintaining a 4-acre native plant garden in collaboration with garden designer Darrel Morrison and teams of student interns and community volunteers. She is an expert on native plant gardening, sustainable gardening practices and pollinators and, along with her gardening responsibilitie s, is actively involved in numerous education, university outreach and citizen science activities. Over the past eight years, she has become increasingly involved in bumblebee monitoring and conservation. She provided input to the process to protect the rare rusty patch bumble under the Endangered Species Act, the first bumble bee to be listed for this protection.

