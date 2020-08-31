RSVP for Gardens That Rock

press release: If you want a garden that rocks, look no further than a gravel garden! Earth-friendly gravel gardens require less of just about everything – water, mulch, energy, chemicals, and most importantly labor – but give back so much more. Join Jeff Epping, Director of Horticulture at Olbrich Botanical Gardens to look at their gardens and learn how to create your own home gravel garden.

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 8, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: August 31

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $20/18 member