Gardenwerk: Come Get Your Hands Dirty

media release: Drag Brunch benefitting Briarpatch

Join us, Saturday, July 16th for our first ever Gardenwerk Drag Brunch benefitting Briarpatch! Half of ALL ticket sales will be donated. This event is family-friendly

Time: 11:30 – 2:30, at The Garden Grille at The Hilton Garden Inn Madison Downtown

Gardenwerk features some of Madison’s favorite Drag Queens:

Alice Dee

Persephone B. Diamond

Dee Dee Purr

Nia Chanel

THAT’S NOT ALL!! We’ll be kicking things up a notch by offering the ULTIMATE brunch buffet. We’re talking:

Eggs Benedict, Bacon, Mini Pancakes, Blueberry Waffles, a Bagel Bar (with Lox!!), Fruit Parfait, Assorted Pastries, and MORE!

Bottomless mimosas for an additional $10

SUPER tasty drink specials named after & inspired by the queens

About Briarpatch:

The agency offers a broad array of services to runaway, homeless, and at-risk youth. Briarpatch works closely with local governments and other non-profit organizations to provide unique programs that fill service gaps. Each year, Briarpatch serves approximately 3,000 unduplicated youth.

Space is limited, purchase your tickets by clicking the link. Come join us for an afternoon of drag, drinks, food, & fun!