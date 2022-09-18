media release: Gardenwerk: "School's in Session"

Join us Sunday, September 18 Gardenwerk Drag Brunch, 11:30 am– 2:30pm, at the Garden Grille & Bar at The Hilton Garden Inn Madison Downtown

Gardenwerk features some of Madison’s favorite Drag Queens:

Alice Dee, Setareh Ouellet-Sodi, Denime Infinity Sanchez, Eliel Herrera

THAT’S NOT ALL!! We’ll be kicking things up a notch by offering the ULTIMATE brunch buffet. We’re talking: Breakfast Sandwiches, Breakfast Burritos, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, our signature Bagel Bar, Assorted Pastries, and MORE! Registration includes a complimentary adult beverage

Space is limited, purchase your tickets by clicking the link. Come join us for an afternoon of drag, drinks, food, & fun!