Gareth Higgins
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Grace Episcopal Church is delighted to welcome beloved Irish storyteller Gareth Higgins for an evening of storytelling and conversation about courage, creativity and community based on his acclaimed new book, How Not to be Afraid: Seven Ways to Live When Everything Seems Terrifying. He brings decades of experience in northern Ireland, the U.S. and elsewhere seeking to involve communities to learn and share a better story.