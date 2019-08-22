8 pm on 8/22 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 8/23-24, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

press release: GARETH REYNOLDS is an internationally touring stand-up comedian whose brilliantly clever quips perfectly offset Dave Anthony’s hilarious snark on their smash-hit podcast THE DOLLOP, which garners over 5 million downloads every month.

Gareth is currently writing on the FX series YOU’RE THE WORST; previous to that, he wrote on the upcoming season of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, the COMEDY CENTRAL sitcom IDIOTSITTER, and the NETFLIX original series FLAKED, and also took the lead on the ABC show HAIL MARY. He has also been on IFC’s MARON.

Originally hailing from the sweet streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gareth moved to Los Angeles and starred in NBC’s THE REAL WEDDING CRASHERS, which was as creatively stimulating as it was successful. Through that show, he began producing and writing his own material, eventually making shows at COMEDY CENTRAL, the TRAVEL CHANNEL, and MTV.

He also has a cat named Jose.