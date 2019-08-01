Garnet Grimm-Deville, Gretta Grimm-Deville, Baby Bear, Aubrey Del Mar, Dee Dee Purr, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, ZZ Topz, Jasper Madison

press release: Thursday 8/1 Hysteria: Alternative Drag

Doors open at 9PM, show starts at 10PM

$5 cover, 21+

This month, help us bid farewell to Hysteria co-host, Garnet Grimm, before they move out of state in search of greener, spookier pastures.

To honor Garnet’s legacy of leaving crimson stains wherever they perform, the theme is Bloodlust — meaning, it’s going to be gorier than ever before. The stage will be covered in tarps, and audience members will be provided ponchos to protect their clothes, as nothing is considered “too much” this go-around. Think... Evil Dead gore x100, plus fabulous drag.

Joining the cast are some of Garnet’s favorite drag performers, including:

•Baby Bear

•Aubrey Del Mar (Milwaukee)

•Dee Dee Purr

•Amethyst Von Trollenburg

•Zz Topz

•Jasper Madison

And of course, it’s all hosted by Gretta and Garnet Grimm-Deville.