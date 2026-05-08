Garrett Waite Quartet

media release: Effortlessly blurring the boundaries of category and genre, Garrett’s music features memorable melodies, psychedelic textures, and virtuosic improvisations. Not quite rock, not quite jazz, his music harkens back to the Fusion explorations of the seventies refracted through the twang of Americana and a rich host of global influences.

Garrett has been a strong presence in the Milwaukee music scene since 2022, lending his versatile guitar playing and singing to original local acts such as Match Stick, Craig Baumann & the Story, Freejoy, and Day Tvvo in addition to his own original projects. He currently tours with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Phillip-Michael Scales and hosts a monthly open Jazz jam at Bar Centro. He is endorsed by House Guitars and Donmoyer Guitars.

In January of this year, Garrett released his fourth album, Shapeshifter. Recorded in front of a live audience and painstakingly shaped through studio overdubs and effects, Shapeshifter puts the listener in the middle of the excitement and spontaneity of a live show with the sonic lushness of a studio recording. Gritty prog-rock riffs give way to winding jams and delicate folk balladry blossoms into free-flowing group improvisations.