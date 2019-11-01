Garver Feed Mill Open House

press release: Garver Open House

Meet the Collective: November 1, 2019, 3pm - 10pm

Join us in celebrating Madison’s newest multi-faceted destination and the 11 locally owned businesses revolutionizing their industries at Garver Feed Mill.You’re invited to a special Garver experience that will feature the producers individually and collaboratively as they showcase products and services through in-space demonstrations. All attendees will have the chance to participate in a behind the scenes tours of spaces with the business owners.

The celebration kicks-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM! The first 200 RSVPs will receive a salmon filet from Sitka Salmon and all attendees will have the chance to participate in a behind the scenes tours of spaces with the makers. The event will coincide with the opening of Surya Cafe, Kosa Wellness Spa & Retreat, Perennial Yoga and Ledger Coffee.

Kid friendly, ticket required for entry, 21+ must show I.D. * Due to the limited parking available on-site, we highly recommend walking, biking, carpooling and/or the use of ride sharing services such as (Uber/Lyft) to and from the event.*

RSVP - https://www.facebook.com/ events/1471138353018323/

Tours, Story-telling and History Panel: November 2, 2019, 9 am - Noon

9am - 10am - Tours

10am - 11am - Garver History Panel featuring various speakers, presented by MacRostie Historical Advisors

11am - 12pm - Tours

Garver History Panel

Rachel Firgens - MacRostie Historical Advisors

Tom Sylke - Great-grandson of Hans Struck

Jim Hatch - Owner of Garver Feed Mill and Supply Co.

Jim Gempler - Occupant of the Garver Loft Apartment

Mike Fuss - Madison Fire Department

More speakers to be announced soon.

RSVP - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ garvers-open-house-tours- storytelling-history-panel- tickets-75693488261

Story Gathering Station - Share your memories of Garver Feed Mill!

Places conjure vivid memories and experiences. Help document the unique history of the building known as Garver Feed Mill on Madison's East Side. Whether you played in the space as a child or a young adult; worked or visited there when the building housed the Garver Supply Co. or another agri-business; or were involved in more recent preservation and renovation efforts, now's the time to add your voice to this part of Madison history.

15-minute time slots for story sharing will be available in Suite 150, next to Ledger Coffee, during the morning on Saturday, November 2nd. Local volunteers will help run recording equipment and ask follow-up questions in an informal environment. Stories will be added to a new collection in the Living History Project, the digital repository hosted by Madison Public Library.

If you would like to sign up for a time slot in advance, you may do so by filling out this form: https://forms.gle/ 1Ksvnv9v7Uq1dvTv5, or call and ask for Laura Damon-Moore at 608-266-6350 to sign up over the phone.