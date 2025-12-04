media release: Join us at Garver Feed Mill for the first annual Garver Wedding Expo, hosted by Garver Events and sponsored by Event Essentials, Celebrations Entertainment, and Lavender Haze Hospitality!

Explore Garver's unique event spaces, meet with Garver Events' coordinator team, and connect with a curated selection of wedding vendors ready to help bring your vision to life.

NOW ACCEPTING VENDOR APPLICATIONS!

We welcome a wide range of wedding goods and services, including but not limited to:

Wedding Planners • Florists • Live Music • DJ Services • Photographers • Videographers • Bakeries/Cakes • Stationery/Invitations • Bridal Attire • Makeup Artists • Hair Stylists • Transportation • Nanny Services • Dog Sitters • and more.

Attendee tickets for on sale December 15th!