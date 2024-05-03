7:30 pm on 5/3, 7:30 & 10 pm on 5/4 and 6 pm, 5/6. $40-$30.

media release: Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer.

A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor.

Gulman has made four masterful TV specials including his most recent universally acclaimed stand-up special for HBO, “The Great Depresh”, a tour de force look at mental illness, which is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. In 2019, he appeared in the international blockbuster “Joker”. He can most recently be seen co-starring with Amy Schumer in the hit Hulu comedy series, “Life & Beth”.

Gary’s first book published by Flatiron Books is titled “Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the ’80s”, a memoir based on his life from Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade. It was released in September of 2023. Amy Schumer called the book “laugh out loud funny and heartfelt” and MacArthur Fellowship recipient Adrian Nicole LeBlanc found it “exquisite, love-affirming and generous”.

Today, Gulman is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country including the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City Gary’s upcoming tour “Misfit: A Gary Gulman Stand Up & Book Tour” will feature material based on his book, but not a repeat of the book. Gary lives in Harlem with his wife.