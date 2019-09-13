8 pm 8 & 10:30 pm, 9/13-14, Comedy on State. $20-$18.

press release: Originally from Boston, Gary Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. Now he is one of the most popular touring comics and one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night talk show. Gary marked his 20-year anniversary in stand-up with the “It’s About Time Tour,” selling out theaters throughout the country. It’s no wonder the New York Times wrote, “Gary is finally being recognized as one of the country’s strongest comedians.”

Gary’s TV credits include “Last Comic Standing”, “Inside Amy Schumer”, and currently on HBO’s “Crashing” and HBO’s new series “2 Dope Queens”. His 3 stand-up specials are streaming now on Netflix and Amazon.