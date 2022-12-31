Gas Can Alley, Dawg Bones, Shaun Peterson

× Expand Sue Gitchel The Dawg Bones (left to right): Carl Gitchel, Todd Thompson, Steve Oasen.

media release: Come join us and celebrate reigning in 2023 with a real bang with some great sing-along dad music from Shaun Peterson starting at 6pm to 7 PM. Then, the return of Dawg Bones 7 PM- 9 PM. And last but certainly no the least, you can rock until the end of the night with the rockabilly stylings of Gas Can Alley at 9 PM-12 AM! $5.