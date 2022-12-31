Gas Can Alley, Dawg Bones, Shaun Peterson

to

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

media release: Come join us and celebrate reigning in 2023 with a real bang with some great sing-along dad music from Shaun Peterson starting at 6pm to 7 PM. Then, the return of Dawg Bones 7 PM- 9 PM. And last but certainly no the least, you can rock until the end of the night with the rockabilly stylings of Gas Can Alley at 9 PM-12 AM!  $5.

Info

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
Music
608-291-2422
to
Google Calendar - Gas Can Alley, Dawg Bones, Shaun Peterson - 2022-12-31 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gas Can Alley, Dawg Bones, Shaun Peterson - 2022-12-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gas Can Alley, Dawg Bones, Shaun Peterson - 2022-12-31 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gas Can Alley, Dawg Bones, Shaun Peterson - 2022-12-31 18:00:00 ical