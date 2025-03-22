GATERS Training Session

media release: There is a new high-school aged group forming for Dane County's search and rescue as well as emergency response efforts. The group is called GATERS Search and Rescue. There is an entry-level training event this Saturday, 3/22 at the Oregon Fire Department in Oregon, Wisconsin for students ages 13-19. The training starts at 9am and is a brief introduction to light search and rescue with field navigation (maps, compass, bearings). The training is free and will last 2-3 hours. Anyone interested should visit the website www.gaters.org and fill out an application prior to Saturday. Participants should bring their own compass and dress to be outside for part of the training.

What: GATERS Field Navigation Training

When: Saturday, 3/22 at 9am

Where: Oregon Fire Dept. 131 Spring St, Oregon, WI

Who: Anyone 13-19 years old.

Fill out an application prior to coming: www.gaters.org/join-us