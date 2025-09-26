Gates of Dawn, Tubal Cain, Corridoré, Chaosophy

× Expand Kristine Drake The three members of Tubal Cain are ready for battle. Tubal Cain

media release:

Gates Of Dawn – Psychedelic Black Metal from Minnesota

Tubal Cain – RAW SCHOOL STREET METAL – FOR THE PEOPLE

Corridorè - Atmospheric post-black-metal from Madison.

Chaosophy - Formed in 2013 to play a style of black metal not commonly played live. Bleak atmosphere, bludgeoning riffs, and chaotic rhythms create a sense of despair that fully represents their chaos-gnostic brand of black metal.

$12adv/$15dos (plus $3 fee)