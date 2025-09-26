Gates of Dawn, Tubal Cain, Corridoré, Chaosophy
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kristine Drake
The three members of Tubal Cain are ready for battle.
Tubal Cain
media release:
Gates Of Dawn – Psychedelic Black Metal from Minnesota
Tubal Cain – RAW SCHOOL STREET METAL – FOR THE PEOPLE
Corridorè - Atmospheric post-black-metal from Madison.
Chaosophy - Formed in 2013 to play a style of black metal not commonly played live. Bleak atmosphere, bludgeoning riffs, and chaotic rhythms create a sense of despair that fully represents their chaos-gnostic brand of black metal.
$12adv/$15dos (plus $3 fee)
