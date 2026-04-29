Gateway Redevelopment Plan Town Hall

media release: Please join village of Maple Bluff staff and the Public Works Committee to share your questions and ideas about proposed changes to our Gateway District (North Sherman Avenue from Oxford Place to Commercial Avenue).

In 2027, the village is scheduled to repave our stretch of North Sherman Avenue. At a minimum, we can just repave the road. Or we can implement some or all of the recommendations in the village’s 2017 Gateway Redevelopment Plan to—among other things—enhance pedestrian safety, improve traffic flow, and create a more attractive gateway into Maple Bluff.

At the May 5th Town Hall, village staff and Public Works Committee members will present and get your input on recommendations from the 2017 plan, including:

Calming traffic, improving safety, and signaling arrival into the village by replacing some of the center turn lane with landscaped medians, widening terraces, installing pedestrian-scale lighting, and improving crosswalks.

Creating a village entry feature at the Oxford Place intersection.

Burying more of the overhead power lines.

We’ll also update you on what’s changed since we adopted the Gateway Redevelopment Plan in 2017, including traffic patterns, village priorities, area population growth, and the city of Madison’s plans for the North Sherman corridor.

In the meantime, please take a look at the 2017 Gateway Redevelopment Plan on the village website (especially pages 14-20) and also think about how our “Main Street” could be improved.

﻿While we encourage in-person attendance at the Town Hall, you’ll also be able to attend virtually via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84376553597. And if you can’t attend, please email any questions and comments to info@villageofmaplebluff.com.