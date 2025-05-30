Gather & Grow: Madison Women's Network

media release: Join us every last Friday of the month for connection, community & meaningful conversation—just for women who work with heart.

You give so much to your work, your clients, and your community. This space is for you.

Gather & Grow is a monthly gathering of women who are building, creating, healing, and leading with purpose. Whether you run a business, hold space for others, or are navigating what’s next—you’ll find like-minded connection, inspiration, and support here.

Each meetup includes a lightly guided theme or prompt to spark real conversation, followed by time to simply be with one another—sharing stories, resources, and encouragement over coffee.

🗓️ When: Friday, May 30th 9:00-10:15am

📍 Where: Ether Wellness – 25 N Pinckney St., Ste 310, Madison

🎟️ Free to attend – RSVP encouraged, walk-ins welcome

--> https://EtherWellnessMadison.buzops.com/GatherGrow/105663

📖BONUS CO-WORKING TIME: Did you meet someone you want to connect deeper with? Maybe you have some work to get done? Or maybe you just would like to take a moment to step away from work, grab a good book or journal, and just relax?

✨Enjoy the studio (for FREE) for whatever your mind, body, and soul needs until 12pm!

Contact Kari Mysker with any questions

info@etherwellnessmadison.com