media release: Prepare for our next Gather the Community Breakfast hosted by Linden Co-Housing by reading the book!

Women and America's Safety Net: Conversation with Jessica Calarco

Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 8 to 9:30 am

Jessica Calarco is a professor of sociology at UW-Madison. She is an expert on families, schools, and inequalities, and she is also a mom of two children. Her latest book is Holding it Together: How Women Became America's Safety Net, which draws on 5 years of research, thousands of surveys, and hundreds of hours of interviews and shines a light on how American society is being held together by women.

Please join us on Wednesday, April 30 to hear Dr. Calarco speak on the issues addressed by her book. We encourage you to read her book ahead of time, but it is not required.

In light of the current attack on what remains of a safety net in America and on women themselves, we look forward to hearing from Dr. Calarco not only about her research but also about how this issue can be addressed.

Vegetarian breakfast buffet served. The cost of the breakfast is $20, with a sliding scale of $10 - $20. (Cash or Check) Funds are used to provide an honorarium to our guest speaker and to further the work of Madison WILPF.

Limited Seating - RSVP now to Reserve: carol.wilson.622@gmail.com

For more information contact wilpfmadison@gmail.com or call 608-609-7961